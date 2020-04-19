BUZZCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $143,753.61 and $613.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 47.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

