BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $51,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,119,378.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $167,250 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $52.34. 416,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,481. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.