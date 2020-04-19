Bytom (BTM) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $58.51 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, EXX, FCoin and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00597912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007538 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, CoinEx, Cryptopia, FCoin, Bibox, Gate.io, RightBTC, BigONE, Huobi, CoinEgg, EXX, Kucoin, ZB.COM, BitMart, LBank, OTCBTC, CoinTiger and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

