Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.67.

Several brokerages have commented on CACI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair began coverage on Caci International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Caci International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Caci International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Caci International from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Caci International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.61. 207,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Caci International has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $288.59. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.75.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caci International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Caci International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Caci International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caci International by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 74,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Caci International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.