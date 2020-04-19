Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Short Interest Down 15.1% in March

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 7,291,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 59,447 shares of company stock valued at $782,861 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,146 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $635.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

