Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 12,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $824,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,445,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 17,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,212,609.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at $26,798,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,845 shares of company stock worth $21,992,022 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,738,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,689,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,060,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,562,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,891,000 after buying an additional 151,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,819,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,039,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $80.46.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

