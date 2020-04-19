Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.85.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.82. 709,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

