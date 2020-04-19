Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 4,469,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,564,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,800,000 after acquiring an additional 40,062 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,444,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $79.69 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

