CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

CannTrust stock remained flat at $C$0.64 during midday trading on Friday. CannTrust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTST. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CannTrust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CannTrust during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in CannTrust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CannTrust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

