Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.61.

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday. Pi Financial cut shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Laurentian raised shares of Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Canopy Growth by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,702 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

CGC stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 4,761,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,997. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.06.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 535.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

