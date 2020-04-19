Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of Capital City Bank Group worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 33,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

