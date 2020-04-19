Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. 5,264,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,919. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

