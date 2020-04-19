Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CSII. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 181,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,721. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

