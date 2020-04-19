CargoX Price Hits $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. CargoX has a market cap of $1.70 million and $5,990.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CargoX

CargoX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

