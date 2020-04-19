Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of Carriage Services worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $26,931.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,854,415.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 25,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $383,711.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,569.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,202 shares of company stock valued at $296,894 and have sold 28,274 shares valued at $447,336. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CSV opened at $14.96 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $246.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSV. ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

