Carry (CRE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $498,535.00

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $498,535.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.82 or 0.04479648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013962 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005307 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008782 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry's total supply is 5,837,110,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,869,249,891 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.



Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

