Cashbery Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (CBC)

Cashbery Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Cashbery Coin has a market cap of $259,896.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cashbery Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cashbery Coin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cashbery Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cashbery Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00067888 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin Profile

Cashbery Coin (CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. Cashbery Coin’s total supply is 90,013,848 coins and its circulating supply is 67,186,714 coins. Cashbery Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashberycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashbery Coin’s official website is cashberycoin.com.

Cashbery Coin Coin Trading

Cashbery Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashbery Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashbery Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashbery Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashbery Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashbery Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.