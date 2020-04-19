Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Stephens boosted their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Catalent from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. 753,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 719,325 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,625,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,709,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,524,000 after acquiring an additional 178,773 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,667,000 after acquiring an additional 538,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,621,000 after acquiring an additional 330,047 shares during the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.