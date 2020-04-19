Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.30. 4,056,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,299. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

