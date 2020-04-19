Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 178.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $754,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after buying an additional 230,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.26.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.