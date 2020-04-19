Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 2.67

Media stories about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) have been trending positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Caterpillar earned a news impact score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Caterpillar’s score:

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.26.

Shares of CAT opened at $116.30 on Friday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.