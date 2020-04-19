Catex Token (CATT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $90,708.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Catex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Catex Token has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $181,782.56 and approximately $90,708.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00054117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.38 or 0.04482749 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013992 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008807 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,381,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.