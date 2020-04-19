CCUniverse Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,251.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $3,071.73 and approximately $3,251.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 93.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000255 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000297 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

