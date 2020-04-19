CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Achieves $758,018.07

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $758,018.07 and $228.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, LATOKEN, Coinsuper and IDEX. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00054104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.25 or 0.04496301 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009665 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003361 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

