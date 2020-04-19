CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 3,978 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 167.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,451,166 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after buying an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,480,000 after buying an additional 1,008,788 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.61.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $265.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.53. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

