CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $422.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $192.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.54.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,607 shares of company stock worth $81,567,308. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.