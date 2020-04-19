CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,770 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,318,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

