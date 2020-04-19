CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $12.90 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,032 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

