CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.13 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on WM. UBS Group cut their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

