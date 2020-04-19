CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after purchasing an additional 214,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after purchasing an additional 613,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,754,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $118.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day moving average is $146.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

