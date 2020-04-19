CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $29.94 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

