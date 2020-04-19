Centrality (CENNZ) Price Reaches $0.0598 on Major Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. Centrality has a total market cap of $50.35 million and $97,956.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.02772040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00225362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00050570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

