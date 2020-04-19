Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at $936,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 590,591 shares of company stock worth $27,356,130. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

