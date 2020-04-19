Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.79. 13,203,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,752,042. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,591 shares of company stock valued at $27,356,130. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 105,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 92,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 30,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.