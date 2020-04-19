Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 3,832,600 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 669,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.63. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $93.75.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $505,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 495.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 145,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 75.9% in the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.