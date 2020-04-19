Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Short Interest Update

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,823,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,817,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chase by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chase by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $86.51 on Friday. Chase has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $127.50.

About Chase

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

