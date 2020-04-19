Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -4.00

Press coverage about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Chevron’s ranking:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Chevron stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

