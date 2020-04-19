Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $860.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $980.00 to $860.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($5.89) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.91) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $960.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $833.79.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $33.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $820.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $677.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $940.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Network bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

