Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Update

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 4,237,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chromadex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of CDXC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 293,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Chromadex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 69.44% and a negative return on equity of 140.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chromadex by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,762 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chromadex in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chromadex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chromadex by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

