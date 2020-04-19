Chromia (CHR) Market Capitalization Tops $4.40 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $1.02 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.95 or 0.02760449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00225995 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia's total supply is 327,495,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,065,505 tokens. Chromia's official website is chromia.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

