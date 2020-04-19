Chrono.tech Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $629,499.08 and approximately $26,269.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00012287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.02 or 0.04477267 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013987 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005313 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

