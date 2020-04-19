Chronologic Reaches Market Cap of $114,452.27 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market cap of $114,452.27 and approximately $203.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.02764811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,232,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,512 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

