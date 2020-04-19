Chubb (NYSE:CB) Lifted to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,878. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

