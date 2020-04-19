Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 4,585,200 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 920,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

CBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Bell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,216.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,865,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 2,146.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,131,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at $7,853,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBB opened at $14.76 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.