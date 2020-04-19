Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 2,296,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 946,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CINF stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. 765,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.93. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.43.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 75,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

