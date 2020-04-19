Cindicator Market Cap Hits $7.64 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and $2.41 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, GOPAX, Mercatox and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02779422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00225502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator launched on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,972,178,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ABCC, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Mercatox and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

