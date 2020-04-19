Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.25). Cinemark reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNK. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cinemark from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 106,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,263,978.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Insiders acquired a total of 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Cinemark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

