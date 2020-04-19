Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,372 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.96% of Cinemark worth $77,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Insiders have purchased 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNK. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of CNK opened at $13.48 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

