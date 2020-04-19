Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 255 ($3.35).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINE. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cineworld Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cineworld Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Anthony Herbert Bloom bought 839,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £235,117.12 ($309,283.24). Also, insider Camela Galano bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800 ($23,414.89). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,273,114 shares of company stock worth $35,453,552.

Shares of CINE stock traded up GBX 11.04 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting GBX 62.62 ($0.82). The stock had a trading volume of 28,317,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 18.29 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The firm has a market cap of $886.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Cineworld Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. Cineworld Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.53%.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

