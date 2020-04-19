Citadel (CTL) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Citadel coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Citadel has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $16,581.57 and $2.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 74.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

